Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Shares Up 1.8%

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $44.24. 10,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 632,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

About Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.