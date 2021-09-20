TENT Hits Market Capitalization of $661,174.87 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. TENT has a market cap of $661,174.87 and approximately $115,902.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00271844 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00126083 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00178391 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000915 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002583 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.