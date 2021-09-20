TEMCO Market Capitalization Tops $18.31 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00067012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00176972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00112221 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.54 or 0.06942665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,629.65 or 0.99786456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $343.40 or 0.00785405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

