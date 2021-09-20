Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

NYSE TDOC opened at $143.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.75.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,368 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

