Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,368 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $143.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

