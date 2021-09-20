Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.74.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,368 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:TDOC opened at $143.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.24.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
See Also: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.