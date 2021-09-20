Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.58.

NYSE TECK opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

