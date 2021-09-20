Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Archrock were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

