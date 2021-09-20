Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 597.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $64.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.