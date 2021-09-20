Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $202,000 Investment in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after purchasing an additional 870,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $55,214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 41.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,236 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of PRPL opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.