Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GoPro were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.20. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,280. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.