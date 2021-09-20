Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 3,255 Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 386,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 488.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 684,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGRY opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGRY. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.