Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $188,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

