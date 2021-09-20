TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 39,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 92,917 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,253,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,865,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,470,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

