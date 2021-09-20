Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 20.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.30. 77,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average of $227.42. Target Co. has a one year low of $146.45 and a one year high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.