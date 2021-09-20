Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Up to $42.10

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.10, but opened at $43.56. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

