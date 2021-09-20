Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNCR. B. Riley began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $212.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. On average, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $65,345 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 32.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

