Swiss National Bank Sells 9,200 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Realogy were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 149,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.