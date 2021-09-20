Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 83.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter.

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.09 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

