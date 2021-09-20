Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $65.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

