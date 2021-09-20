Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $133,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $391.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.62. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.50 and a 12 month high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

