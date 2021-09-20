Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Tops $0.0529

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Swingby has a market cap of $13.71 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00055042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00173202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00110560 BTC.

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,010,395 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

