SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 139.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRVB. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Provention Bio stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $422.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,470,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 750,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after buying an additional 537,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

