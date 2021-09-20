SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
Shares of Amryt Pharma stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $759.59 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.43.
About Amryt Pharma
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
