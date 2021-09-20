SVB Leerink Cuts Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $10.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $522.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.