suterusu (SUTER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $177,392.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $17.32 million and $177,392.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045048 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.