Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Five9 worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 205.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.50.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,082 shares of company stock worth $7,901,238 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN opened at $175.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -246.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.43 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.