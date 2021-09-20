Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $6.50 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd increased its stake in Charter Communications by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $763.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $766.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.49.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

