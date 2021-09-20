Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $15,686,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after buying an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $110.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average is $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

