Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,294 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Aramark worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Aramark by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth about $234,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

