Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 801,441 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 801,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 354,865 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Coty by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Coty by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COTY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.35 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

