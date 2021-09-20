Surface Oncology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 10,631 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 883% compared to the average daily volume of 1,081 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 525,356 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,467,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of SURF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 214,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,630. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

