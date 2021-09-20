Super Zero Protocol Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $76.19 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.83 or 0.07028862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00116295 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,358,407 coins and its circulating supply is 328,133,689 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.