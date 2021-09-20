Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells $93,636.22 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $93,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52.

On Monday, June 21st, Jeanna Steele sold 3,334 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $171,701.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

