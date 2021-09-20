Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Sells $78,941.68 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $78,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $102,649.25.

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $17.36. 1,848,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.59.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUMO. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.