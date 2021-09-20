Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 21,472 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $53,014.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00.

SUMO stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.58. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $649,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.