Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SZU. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Südzucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.97 ($17.61).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €14.39 ($16.93) on Thursday. Südzucker has a 12-month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12-month high of €16.92 ($19.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.34 and a 200-day moving average of €13.62.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

