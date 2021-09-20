Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.29 on Monday. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 target price (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

