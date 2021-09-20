Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Increased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.25 on Monday, reaching $269.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

