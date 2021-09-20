Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $273.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

