Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.98 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Strike has a market cap of $172.98 million and $15.87 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $58.26 or 0.00124035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00070130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00119226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00175202 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.94 or 0.06966254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,953.35 or 0.99967765 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.81 or 0.00834206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

