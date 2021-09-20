StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.01

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 4548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

