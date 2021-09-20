StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.01

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 4548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 2.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.