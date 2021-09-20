StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.01

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 4548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.
The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
