StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.01

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 4548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

