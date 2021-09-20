Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.60 Million

Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report sales of $62.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.80 million to $246.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $310.50 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $318.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SYBT opened at $52.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

