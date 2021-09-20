Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells $1,322,421.87 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,372,014.54.

On Friday, July 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44.

SFIX stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.