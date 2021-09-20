Steven J. Hilton Buys 40,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:WAL opened at $98.36 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.