Steven J. Hilton Buys 40,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:WAL opened at $98.36 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
