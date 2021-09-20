Step Hero (HERO) Price Reaches $1.14 on Major Exchanges

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002594 BTC on exchanges. Step Hero has a total market cap of $14.73 million and $3.28 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00055908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00124723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045563 BTC.

About Step Hero

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,877,123 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

