Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE SPLP traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $607.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,488 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 12.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 31.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Steel Partners by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.