StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 25.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,404 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,931. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.58.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

