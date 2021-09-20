State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.45. 3,472,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,165. State Street has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.39.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in State Street by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 23.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after buying an additional 79,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.